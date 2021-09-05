Previous
The escape by peterdegraaff
Photo 954

The escape

Yesterday afternoon I was discharged from hospital, 11 days after open heart surgery to fix the mitral valve cord make other repairs. The surgery was a success, but complicated afterwards by a collapsed lung that did not re-inflate properly after the operation. Received the most wonderful care from my surgeon, ICU doctors and nursing staff, coronary care unit, and other cardiologists and thoracic specialists at Hurstville Private Hospital. A wonderful Fathers Day gift to get home for afternoon tea today.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
261% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
happy healing!
September 6th, 2021  
