The escape

Yesterday afternoon I was discharged from hospital, 11 days after open heart surgery to fix the mitral valve cord make other repairs. The surgery was a success, but complicated afterwards by a collapsed lung that did not re-inflate properly after the operation. Received the most wonderful care from my surgeon, ICU doctors and nursing staff, coronary care unit, and other cardiologists and thoracic specialists at Hurstville Private Hospital. A wonderful Fathers Day gift to get home for afternoon tea today.