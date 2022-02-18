Previous
Glad moment by peterdegraaff
Photo 1097

Glad moment

...Crookhaven Heads

Holga 120PC, Ektar 100
18th February 2022

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Sporen Maken
Love the pov and tranquility in this
February 18th, 2022  
