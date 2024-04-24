Previous
Bereft of glass by peterdegraaff
Photo 1583

Bereft of glass

...The Broadwater, Myall Lakes NP

Ondu 6x9, Ilford FP4+, Rodinal
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Beautifully Stillwater that looks like it is made of glass and not bereft of it at all
April 24th, 2024  
