At the end of a line by peterdegraaff
Photo 1581

At the end of a line

...Tamboi, Myall Lakes NP

Ondu 6x9, Ilford FP4+, Rodinal
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Diane ace
Serene and moving at the same time
April 22nd, 2024  
