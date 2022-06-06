Previous
Next
Split Rock 2 by peterdegraaff
Photo 1182

Split Rock 2

...Hill End

Thank you David Tatnall for including this image in 4th View Camera Australia online exhibition https://viewcameraaustralia.org/2022/06/05/view-camera-australia-online-exhibition-june-2022/

Ondu 6x9, Ilford Delta 100
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
terrific image and congratulations on making the exhibition!
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise