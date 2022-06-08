Previous
Split Rock 1 by peterdegraaff
Photo 1183

Split Rock 1

...Hill End

Ondu 6x9, Ilford Delta 100
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I like this wider view of the rock for a sense of scale
June 8th, 2022  
