From the dark comes earth's song by peterdegraaff
From the dark comes earth's song

...Ikara-Flinders Ranges NP

Chamonix 045F1, Goerz Artar 9.5in, Portra 160
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
This is really pretty I like the colors and the light!
September 15th, 2023  
