Photo 1480
Solid rock, wisps for sky
...Bugong NP
Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details
10 years in
pinhole
film-lives
Annie D
ace
Such a beautiful scene - the wispy clouds, the rocks and that tree
September 27th, 2023
