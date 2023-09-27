Previous
Solid rock, wisps for sky by peterdegraaff
Solid rock, wisps for sky

...Bugong NP

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Annie D ace
Such a beautiful scene - the wispy clouds, the rocks and that tree
September 27th, 2023  
