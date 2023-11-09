Previous
Jervis Bay or large-leaved grevillea II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1512

Jervis Bay or large-leaved grevillea II

...Grevillea macleayana, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
