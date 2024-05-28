Previous
Unstuck/departed by peterdegraaff
Photo 1596

Unstuck/departed

...dead tree, Back Forest

Ondu 6x9, TMX, Rodinal
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Annie D ace
Very moody scene
May 27th, 2024  
katy ace
A great perspective
May 28th, 2024  
