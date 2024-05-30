Sign up
Previous
Photo 1597
Flock of
...Minnamurra
Chamonix 045F1, Artar 9.5 inch, Fomapan 100, Rodinal
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
1
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
1597
photos
124
followers
100
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film-lives
Diane
ace
Awesome
May 30th, 2024
