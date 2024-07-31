Previous
Betwixting by peterdegraaff
Photo 1625

Betwixting

...Serenity Bay, Murramarang NP

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, Rodinal(1.50)
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Corinne C ace
Great pic
July 31st, 2024  
Diane ace
Nice lines and reflections
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
