Epiphany by peterdegraaff
Photo 1635

Epiphany

...Swayambunath

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Kodak Portra400, IlfocolorC41
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Another great shot in this series. Why is the scaffolding around the building? Is it under repair?
September 10th, 2024  
