68 / 365
Zasmech
Ráno bylo poněkud namrzlo, šel jsem se psem k řece a cvakal jsem foťákem... a nejlíp mi z toho vyšel zas mech.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Petr
@petrv0
Tags
moss
moni kozi
Beautiful light
March 9th, 2021
