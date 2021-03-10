Sign up
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Starý most
Tentokrát zase jiné měřítko a jiné barvy, i když ty barvy jsou pořád spíš podzimní než jarní. Je to takový "březen – za kamna vlezem". Starý zchátralý most se nazývá Červeňák, protože prý byl kdysi natřený na červeno.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
0
0
Petr
@petrv0
69
photos
5
followers
3
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
10th March 2021 7:56am
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
birch
