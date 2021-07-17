Previous
Připraven ke startu by petrv0
198 / 365

Připraven ke startu

Při ranní procházce jsem fotil květiny na trávnících u cest a teprve při prohlížení na počítači jsem si všimnul, že na jednu fotku mi vlezl brouk s křídly připravenými ke vzletu.
17th July 2021

Petr

@petrv0
54% complete

