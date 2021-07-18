Previous
Pidižába by petrv0
Pidižába

V lese jsme potkali malou žábu. Je tak mrňavá, že skoro ani neohne lístky mechu, na kterých stojí. Na fotku zrovna moc dobře nepózovala, měla celý bok ve stínu, tak jsem to zkusil upravit takhle.
