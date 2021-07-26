Previous
Škaredé nebe by petrv0
207 / 365

Škaredé nebe

Odpoledne pršelo, trochu jsem to schytal těsně před příjezdem domů, kvůli hloupému semaforu. Pondělí se s námi loučí matlaninou ze špinavých vodovek.
26th July 2021

Petr

@petrv0
