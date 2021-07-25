Sign up
206 / 365
Kůra stromu
Vypadá to trochu jako skalnatá stěna temné sluje, ale je to kůra stromu v parku.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Petr
@petrv0
206
photos
7
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
25th July 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
