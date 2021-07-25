Previous
Kůra stromu by petrv0
206 / 365

Kůra stromu

Vypadá to trochu jako skalnatá stěna temné sluje, ale je to kůra stromu v parku.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Petr

@petrv0
