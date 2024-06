IMG_1637

Back again after a while in lockdown, working for the BBC, hospitalised for liver disease, and now moving house

So whilst going through sorting 18 of my 4TB drives of work I came across this gentleman giving a standing round of applause at the London 2012 Olympics (I was fortunate to be able to work on that too!) and I thought “that sums up the past 7 years…..”

So here I am again….questions on a postcard please 🙏🏻