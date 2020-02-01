Previous
White Park Calf by philhendry
32 / 365

White Park Calf

1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Phil Hendry

The first of this year's White Park Calves - the offspring of the sole entirely black cow - I was quite surprised too see that it looks like a 'proper' White Park.
