White Park Calf
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Phil Hendry
ace
@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
Phil Hendry
ace
The first of this year's White Park Calves - the offspring of the sole entirely black cow - I was quite surprised too see that it looks like a 'proper' White Park.
February 1st, 2020
