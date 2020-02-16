Previous
Next
A Ranger by philhendry
47 / 365

A Ranger

A model I painted - he's about 3cm tall.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Phil Hendry

ace
@philhendry
I'm not saying how old I am, but I remember watching Neil Armstrong landing on the moon on a neighbour's black and white TV set!....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise