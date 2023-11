Foyle Fisher, Howth Co. Dublin

One of my favourite spins on my bike (I'm a pretty serious sports cyclist) is to a north Dublin seaside town called Howth. Round trip is about 53km and I'm always in my lycra! Today I also put my camera in a backpack and stopped regularly to take photos. This is the best of them. I love the colour and indeed the contrast between the yellow bollard in the foreground and the boat in the background.