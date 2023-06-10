Previous
Next
Midland Hotel, Morecambe by philm666
293 / 365

Midland Hotel, Morecambe

This is an art-deco hotel in Morecambe, a seaside resort in Lancashire.

Over 65 years ago, the family used to go to Morecambe for our annual holiday. We'd stay at boarding house though. We never dreamt of staying at a place like this!
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise