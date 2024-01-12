Previous
The end of the night by photodaughter
3 / 365

The end of the night

Dorothy Pax for Stella's Bottle Smash party. Amelia joined me which was lovely - we rounded off the evening with a little stroll around the quay
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Elaine

@photodaughter
