Caterpillar
Captured at Joe Overstreet Landing. The resulting butterfly will be posted tomorrow (unless I forget like today!)
9th August 2020
PhotoCrazy
@photographycrazy
Dec 02 2019. I'll be taking a leave this week as we will be on holiday. I will likely be back in 6 weeks...
GaryW
Gorgeous detail. Amazing color.
August 10th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
Great detail
August 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Excellent! Great detail!
August 10th, 2020
Annie D
ace
lots of hair on that fellow
August 10th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Very cool looking and most unusual! I'll be posting one sometime later tonight that you might be able to identify. I'd not seen anything like it before.
August 10th, 2020
