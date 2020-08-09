Previous
Caterpillar by photographycrazy
108 / 365

Caterpillar

Captured at Joe Overstreet Landing. The resulting butterfly will be posted tomorrow (unless I forget like today!)
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Dec 02 2019. I’ll be taking a leave this week as we will be on holiday. I will likely be back in 6 weeks...
GaryW
Gorgeous detail. Amazing color.
August 10th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
Great detail
August 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Excellent! Great detail!
August 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
lots of hair on that fellow
August 10th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Very cool looking and most unusual! I'll be posting one sometime later tonight that you might be able to identify. I'd not seen anything like it before.
August 10th, 2020  
