Snail Kite looking at the photographers by photographycrazy
Snail Kite looking at the photographers

Paynes Prairie Florida
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
Wow, I love the details on this portrait! His eyes do not show any fear!
February 18th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous capture!
February 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent details
February 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I think you are about to be lunch!
February 18th, 2024  
narayani ace
Those eyes!
February 18th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Amazing straight on portrait!
February 18th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful, he does not look at all intimidated by you.
February 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding closeup!
February 18th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome close up, he has his eye on you!
February 18th, 2024  
