Fly-out of the Space Shuttle Endeavour by photographycrazy
Fly-out of the Space Shuttle Endeavour

I found this pic yesterday from 2012. Endeavour flying out of Kennedy Space Center to it's final home in California
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Casablanca ace
Fantastic! One of my older friends in Florida worked for NASA on the first moon landing and many shuttles afterwards, so I have an absolute fascination for images like this and all things space!
June 16th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Oh such a cool capture
June 16th, 2021  
Jesika
A precious memory. I have some of the last flying Vulcan bomber
June 16th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Awesome! What a cool picture!
We moved from Mexico to Houston in July 2012 and we visited the space center in Houston. They had an information about this travel and my kids were very keen to follow it! So it is a must fav!
June 16th, 2021  
