Previous
Next
279 / 365
Fly-out of the Space Shuttle Endeavour
I found this pic yesterday from 2012. Endeavour flying out of Kennedy Space Center to it's final home in California
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
4
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
285
photos
269
followers
249
following
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic! One of my older friends in Florida worked for NASA on the first moon landing and many shuttles afterwards, so I have an absolute fascination for images like this and all things space!
June 16th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Oh such a cool capture
June 16th, 2021
Jesika
A precious memory. I have some of the last flying Vulcan bomber
June 16th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Awesome! What a cool picture!
We moved from Mexico to Houston in July 2012 and we visited the space center in Houston. They had an information about this travel and my kids were very keen to follow it! So it is a must fav!
June 16th, 2021
