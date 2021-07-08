Sign up
293 / 365
Snack time!
Reddish Egret at Ft DeSoto Park.
Its been a busy few days, birthday, travel and a hurricane buzzing out house in northwest Florida. Everyone is home and safe. Just feeling a little old!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
2020 Odds and Ends
Carrie Shepeard
You were at the right place at the right time! Great action shot and reflection in the water!
July 9th, 2021
