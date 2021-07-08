Previous
Next
Snack time! by photographycrazy
293 / 365

Snack time!

Reddish Egret at Ft DeSoto Park.

Its been a busy few days, birthday, travel and a hurricane buzzing out house in northwest Florida. Everyone is home and safe. Just feeling a little old!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
You were at the right place at the right time! Great action shot and reflection in the water!
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise