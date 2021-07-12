Previous
I see you! by photographycrazy
I see you!

This little Least Tern chick looks like it spys me! Captured at 1050mm (focal length in 35mm).
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
These tern captures are so sweet!
July 12th, 2021  
