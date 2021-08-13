Sign up
317 / 365
Owl Butterfly!
Striking butterfly with the eye of an owl on it's wing. Captured at Butterfly Rainforest.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
4
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
323
photos
269
followers
246
following
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Lou Ann
ace
Just stunning!
August 13th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Wow
August 13th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Another beauty! So sharp! Fav!
August 13th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
I agree with the word striking!
August 13th, 2021
