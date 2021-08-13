Previous
Owl Butterfly! by photographycrazy
Owl Butterfly!

Striking butterfly with the eye of an owl on it's wing. Captured at Butterfly Rainforest.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Lou Ann ace
Just stunning!
August 13th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Wow
August 13th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Another beauty! So sharp! Fav!
August 13th, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
I agree with the word striking!
August 13th, 2021  
