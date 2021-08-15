Sign up
319 / 365
Blue!
Blue Morpho captured at Butterfly Rainforest
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
PhotoCrazy
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful butterfly and a great capture
August 15th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Outstanding capture. Love the silky blue color.
August 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
August 15th, 2021
