Blue! by photographycrazy
319 / 365

Blue!

Blue Morpho captured at Butterfly Rainforest
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
wendy frost ace
Beautiful butterfly and a great capture
August 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Outstanding capture. Love the silky blue color.
August 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
August 15th, 2021  
