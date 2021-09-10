Sign up
330 / 365
Photobombed
I was taking a pic of this hibiscus and soon noticed a katydid posing for me. Captured in Nashville Georgia.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
336
photos
269
followers
243
following
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and colours.
September 10th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Colours are stunning!
September 10th, 2021
