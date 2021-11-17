Previous
Having fun in black & white by photographycrazy
364 / 365

Having fun in black & white

I-495 beltway going toward National Harbor, Maryland. The MGM Hotel & Casino is in the background on the right. Back to Eagles & Owls tomorrow.

NIKON D500
Lens (mm): 38
Aperture: 16
Shutter: 25s
17th November 2021

ace
@photographycrazy
