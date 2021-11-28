Previous
Next
Sittin' in the mornin' sun by photographycrazy
Photo 370

Sittin' in the mornin' sun

Eastern Pondhawk dragonfly
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such an amazing capture! Love the tiny bokeh.
November 28th, 2021  
Monica
So beautiful - I'd never seen a green one before
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise