Photo 403
Elk near Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone
Captured just a before sunset
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D4
Taken
5th October 2014 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bucktree
Magnificent shot.
July 27th, 2022
