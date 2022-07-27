Previous
Elk near Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone by photographycrazy
Elk near Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone

Captured just a before sunset
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Bucktree
Magnificent shot.
July 27th, 2022  
