Photo 472
Reflection
Lesser Yellowlegs captured at Black Point
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
4
7
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
479
photos
232
followers
221
following
129% complete
View this month »
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful reflection and focus
March 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot -- I wonder if he sees his own reflection! (just realised , rather a silly thought!! ) fav
March 31st, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful shot, re-election and detail.
March 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot!
March 31st, 2023
