Reflection by photographycrazy
Photo 472

Reflection

Lesser Yellowlegs captured at Black Point
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

PhotoCrazy

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful reflection and focus
March 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot -- I wonder if he sees his own reflection! (just realised , rather a silly thought!! ) fav
March 31st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful shot, re-election and detail.
March 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
March 31st, 2023  
