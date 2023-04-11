Previous
Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly by photographycrazy
Photo 483

Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly

Another view the beautiful butterfly from yesterday. Taken in a field of wildflowers near my house.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joanne Diochon ace
This is gorgeous.
April 11th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how beautiful!
April 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 11th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture great detail and beautiful colors.
April 11th, 2023  
