Morning with the little one by photographycrazy
Morning with the little one

I followed two adults Sandhill Cranes and this little for a while until they disappeared into the marsh. Always fun to see! Captured at Sweetwater Wetlands Apr 2023
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Milanie ace
He's as cute as can be!
April 15th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Cuteness
Lovely capture
April 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
How cute is this. Love it.
April 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great close up of this cute baby crane
April 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so cute! - fav
April 15th, 2023  
