Photo 569
The watcher
Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent detail and DoF
July 11th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fabulous, he is staring you down.
July 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is beautiful.
July 11th, 2023
Randy Lubbering
Great photo look at those talons...
July 11th, 2023
