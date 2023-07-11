Previous
The watcher by photographycrazy
Photo 569

The watcher

Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent detail and DoF
July 11th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fabulous, he is staring you down.
July 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful.
July 11th, 2023  
Randy Lubbering
Great photo look at those talons...
July 11th, 2023  
