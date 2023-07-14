Previous
Morning catch! by photographycrazy
Morning catch!

Osprey flying with breakfast at Sebastian Inlet, Florida
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture!
July 14th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture.
July 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding!
July 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent!
July 14th, 2023  
Rosie Kind ace
Fantastic
July 14th, 2023  
Christina ace
Wowsers! Fabulous shot
July 14th, 2023  
