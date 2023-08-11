Sign up
Photo 597
Ok, everyone listen up!
Royal Terns Hugenot Park Florida
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
13
13
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
604
photos
242
followers
234
following
163% complete
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous 🤣🤣🤣🤣
August 11th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
LOL!
August 11th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Excellent capture!
August 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
August 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and title.
August 11th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too funny
August 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Brilliant!
August 11th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
So interesting to see these birds like this!
August 11th, 2023
Brigette
ace
so good - nicely captured
August 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So nicely captured love the little one
August 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great title but the one on the left at the back need bringing into line! Favourite
August 11th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant!
August 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Their crests remind me of Groucho Marx eyebrows. Cute little one.
August 11th, 2023
