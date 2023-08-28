Previous
On the move! by photographycrazy
On the move!

Well the hurricane is projected to come right over our house so we are leaving the area. Headed to our daughter's house for a day or so. So I will likely be off line for the couple of days. If you're in Florida, stay safe!
PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Danette Thompson ace
Be safe!
August 29th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice detail
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stay safe and wonderful photo too
August 29th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Take care.
August 29th, 2023  
