Previous
Photo 609
On the move!
Well the hurricane is projected to come right over our house so we are leaving the area. Headed to our daughter's house for a day or so. So I will likely be off line for the couple of days. If you're in Florida, stay safe!
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
4
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
Be safe!
August 29th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice detail
August 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Stay safe and wonderful photo too
August 29th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Take care.
August 29th, 2023
