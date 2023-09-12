Previous
Stopping on a dime! by photographycrazy
Photo 618

Stopping on a dime!

Reddish Egret
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Amazing clarity
September 12th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Your bird photography is really amazing...if you haven't been published in any photography magazines, websites or contests you should be!
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning pose and capture as he tests the water with his toes!! and I love to see your daily post and I am with @bluemoon , your photography is like no other ! fav
September 12th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Just amazing!
September 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Amazing capture.
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise