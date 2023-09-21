Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly by photographycrazy
Photo 624

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly

Just love these guys. Captured at Sholom Park Florida
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2023  
George ace
Brilliant shot.
September 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous shot
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
What a lovely looking butterfly fav
September 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic, what a pretty butterfly
September 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and bokeh.
September 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
September 21st, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Brilliant capture and a beautiful butterfly to find.
September 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Great image...the colours and composition are wonderful
September 21st, 2023  
