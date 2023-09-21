Sign up
Previous
Photo 624
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly
Just love these guys. Captured at Sholom Park Florida
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
9
10
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
631
photos
246
followers
237
following
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
Views
19
Comments
9
Fav's
10
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2023
George
ace
Brilliant shot.
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous shot
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
What a lovely looking butterfly fav
September 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic, what a pretty butterfly
September 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and bokeh.
September 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
September 21st, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Brilliant capture and a beautiful butterfly to find.
September 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Great image...the colours and composition are wonderful
September 21st, 2023
