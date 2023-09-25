Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
Hello...
what a fine looking bird you are. Oystercatcher
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
3
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
634
photos
246
followers
237
following
171% complete
View this month »
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
His red bill and eye stand out so well. Great details and reflections
September 25th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
This is so great!
September 25th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Great picture love the reflection
September 25th, 2023
