Skimmer! by photographycrazy
Photo 629

Skimmer!

Love watching these guys! Black Skimmer, MINWR Florida
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Casablanca ace
Ooh just caught that moment of water contact, lovely!
September 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 28th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow! Superb. fav
September 28th, 2023  
