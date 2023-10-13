Sign up
Previous
Photo 642
Learning to fish
This juvenile Reddish Egret is learning to fish. Ft DeSoto Park Florida
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
649
photos
247
followers
241
following
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful. He's learning fast!
October 13th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture!
October 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 13th, 2023
