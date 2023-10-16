Previous
Jump! by photographycrazy
Jump!

Juvenile Reedish Egret
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
John Falconer ace
Wonderful capture. Well done.
October 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice stopped action!
October 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha, this great fun!
October 16th, 2023  
narayani ace
Great capture. Looks so gangly
October 16th, 2023  
