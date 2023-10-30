Previous
Snail Kite - male by photographycrazy
Snail Kite - male

Paynes Prairie has several spots for Snail Kites. Mostly I see females year roundbut this time a male was in the area. Males are darker and don't have the characteristic white/yellow feathering around the face.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful capture of that amazing wing span.
October 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Amazing capture.
October 30th, 2023  
Mark ace
Nice. Great capture.
October 30th, 2023  
Desi
Lovely shot. Why is it called a snail kite? Do they prey on snails?
October 30th, 2023  
